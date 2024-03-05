Former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba Acquitted By Bombay High Court In Maoist Links Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, previously jailed on charges of alleged Maoist links, has been acquitted by the Bombay High Court. The acquittal marks a significant turn in the case, which saw Saibaba and five others convicted in 2017 by a sessions court.

Despite his acquittal by the High Court on October 14, 2022, the Supreme Court had set aside the verdict, prompting a fresh hearing in the High Court.

GN Saibaba, 54, who is wheelchair-bound, is currently serving time at Nagpur Central Jail. The 2017 sessions court conviction accused Saibaba and others of having ties to Maoists and engaging in activities tantamount to waging war against the country.

The court specifically alleged that Saibaba possessed Naxal literature intended for underground Maoists in Gadchiroli and others, with the intent to incite violence.

Following the conviction by the sessions court, Saibaba appealed the decision to the Bombay High Court, leading to his recent acquittal in this ongoing legal saga.

The case had raised concerns about the legal processes involved and the implications for individuals involved in social and political activism.