Qatar Participates In 37Th Session Of FAO Regional Conference In Jordan

Doha, Qatar: Qatar participates with a delegation headed by Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah in 37th session of the Food and Agriculture Organization's Regional Conference for the Near East and North Africa, which began yesterday and continues for two days in the city of Amman, Jordan.

Under the theme“Accelerating the transformation of regional agri-food systems to achieve sustainable agriculture and food security in the midst of multiple crises facing the region”, the event is being attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Agriculture, Environment and Municipality in the countries of the Near East and North Africa Group.

The biennial ministerial meeting of relevant ministers from the countries of the Near East and North Africa aims to assess the current situation of regional agri-food systems and develop a future plan of action, as well as to identify the main priorities for the organization's work program in the region.

The meeting will also discuss a number of issues, most notably accelerating the transformation of agricultural food systems to make them more efficient, comprehensive, sustainable and resilient.

During this session, ministerial round table discussions were held to discuss a number of issues, namely: enabling comprehensive and sustainable rural transformation in the Near East and North Africa.

This is in addition to accelerating the shift towards the sustainability of markets, trade and consumption, greening agriculture: towards a resilient transformation into efficient agricultural and food systems capable of withstanding Climate change, proactive measures to confront the effects of worsening crises, and forward-looking motives and incentives for the Near East and North Africa region.

The session seeks to formulate a regional understanding, define a joint plan of action, and emphasize the importance of support to implement the necessary measures to accelerate this transformation. Discussions focus on the global and regional framework of the Food and Agriculture Organization and its programs and priorities for achieving these foods.

During this ministerial meeting, the ministerial declaration will be approved, the regional conference report will be adopted, and the date and location of the thirty-eighth session of the Regional Conference for the Near East and North Africa will be determined.