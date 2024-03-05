Pleasant Weather Forecast In Most Regions Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 5 (Petra) - Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Tuesday, bringing pleasant weather to most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warm conditions, accompanied by moderate southeast to southwesterly winds.Based on the most recent report by the Jordan Meteorological Department, Wednesday will see a minor decline in temperatures, leading to generally relatively cold weather throughout most parts of the country. Nevertheless, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience relatively warm conditions.Low-lying clouds will form, and moderate northwesterly winds will be intermittently active, potentially resulting in dust being stirred up in desert regions.On Thursday, temperatures will experience another slight drop, leading to relatively cold weather in most areas. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with intermittent showers expected in the northern and central parts of the country. Moderate northwesterly winds will be active from time to time, potentially stirring up dust in the Badia regions.Looking ahead to Friday, the weather will remain relatively cold in most areas. However, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see pleasant temperatures. Low-altitude clouds will be present, and moderate northwesterly winds will be active at intervals.Today's peak temperatures will be between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 9C or even 5C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 28C and lows of 15C.