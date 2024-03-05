Man Injured As Russians Shell Kherson This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, March 5, at about 7:00 a.m., the Russian army fired on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, injuring a 76-year-old man.

This was reported by the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The victim was hospitalized with a mine blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm. Information is being verified.

Ukrainian forces strike invaders in occupied part ofregion with guided bomb

As Ukrinform reported, on March 4, an educational institution was damaged in the Russian shelling of Kherson.