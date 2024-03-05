Man Injured As Russians Shell Kherson This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, March 5, at about 7:00 a.m., the Russian army fired on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, injuring a 76-year-old man.
This was reported by the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
The victim was hospitalized with a mine blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm. Information is being verified.
As Ukrinform reported, on March 4, an educational institution was damaged in the Russian shelling of Kherson.
