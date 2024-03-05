               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Man Injured As Russians Shell Kherson This Morning


3/5/2024 2:43:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, March 5, at about 7:00 a.m., the Russian army fired on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, injuring a 76-year-old man.

This was reported by the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The victim was hospitalized with a mine blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm. Information is being verified.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike invaders in occupied part of Kherson region with guided bomb

As Ukrinform reported, on March 4, an educational institution was damaged in the Russian shelling of Kherson.

MENAFN05032024000193011044ID1107935166

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search