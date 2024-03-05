Preparatory Senior Officials Meeting for Extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Palestine Kicks Off

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 4 March 2024



The preparatory Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) for the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-CFM), to consider the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, began at the headquarters of the OIC’s General Secretariat, today, Monday, March 04, 2024.



Amb. Samir Bakr, the Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Al-Quds Affairs delivered the General Secretariat's speech, referring to the horrific massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces, which claimed the lives of hundreds of martyrs and wounded while they were waiting to receive food aid at the end of last February. Bakr said that this massacre constituted an example and witness to the war crimes practiced by the Israeli occupation army, which necessitates redoubling legal efforts, especially at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, as they are a legitimate and effective tool for holding the Israeli occupation accountable.



Bakr said that Israel, the occupying power, continuing to carry out bloody crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people calls for a more effective movement with a more profound impact on the international arena, with the aim of confronting this brutal Israeli aggression by all legitimate and possible means, including political, legal, and media efforts, in implementation of the resolutions adopted by the Joint Arab and Islamic Summit held on November 11, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



It is noteworthy that the SOM will submit its draft resolution to the Extraordinary OIC-CFM for adoption at the OIC’s headquarters tomorrow, Tuesday, March 05, 2024.





