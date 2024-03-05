Arab-Brazilian Chamber Part Of Lide Mission To Gulf

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) is part of the mission that business group Lide will take to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates starting Sunday (3). ABCC president Osmar Chohfi (pictured) and the head of the ABCC office in Dubai, Rafael Solimeo, accompany the program that is intended to discuss investments and bilateral business opportunities.

Highlights of the mission in both countries will be the holding of business conferences. An event in Saudi Arabia takes place on Monday (4) from 9:30am to 5pm at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh. Officials to speak at the opening will include former Brazilian minister Luiz Fernando Furlan, chairman at Lide, and former São Paulo Governor João Doria, co-chairman at Lide.

“This a very interesting business meeting with a series of very relevant panels for the trade relationship and cooperation between Brazil and Saudi Arabia, an event to bring together the business communities from the two countries,” says Chohfi. He highlights topics that will be addressed – like food security, mining, and energy transition – the attendance of major Brazilian companies, and the fact that the conference will be held in the federation, Saudi's leading business organization.

At the invitation of Lide, the ABCC is an institutional supporter of the mission both in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The organization's collaboration with Lide has been in place since the mission was first drafted, recommending parties that could be interested in participating. The Lide mission is taking a significant business delegation to the two countries.

In Saudi Arabia the mission takes place from March 3 to 5. In addition to the conference, the group will have meetings with funds and visit enterprises. In the UAE appointments take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on the 6th and the 8th. The conference is held in Dubai on the 7th from 8am to 5pm. Besides Lide officials, the opening ceremony features Osmar Chohfi and Brazil's former president Michel Temer. In the UAE there will also be meetings with investment funds and companies.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Isaura Daniel/ANBA

