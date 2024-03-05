Two Killed In Road Accident In J&K’S Ramban

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 5 (IANS) Two people died on Tuesday in a road accident in J&K's Ramban district.

Police said that the two persons were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near the Battery Chashma on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the district.

“The driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge about 150 metres around 12.30 a.m.

“Police, SDRF and civilians reached the accident spot and two occupants travelling in the vehicle were shifted to the district hospital in Ramban town.

“Doctors described both as dead on arrival,” police said.