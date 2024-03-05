Deputy Amir Meets Ministers Of Defense, Chiefs Of Staff Participating In DIMDEX

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani met with Their Excellencies Ministers of Defense and Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of brotherly and friendly countries participating in the eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) at the Qatar National Convention Center on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed topics related to the conference's areas of common interest.