Air Defenses Destroy 18 Out Of 22 Shahed Uavs Over Odesa Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 5, Russian aggressors attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed-type combat drones, the air defense forces destroyed 18 of them over the Odesa region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On the night of March 5, 2024, the enemy attacked with 22 Shahed-type attack drones launched from the Balaklava-Crimea areas," the post says.

It is noted that anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, as a result of combat operations, the air defense forces destroyed 18 Shaheds within the Odesa region.

As reported, on the evening of March 4, several groups of enemy combat drones were moving from the Black Sea towards Odesa, the Ukrainian Air Force warned.