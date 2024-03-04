QF Students Feted For Academic Achievements

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nine students from Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education were honoured at the 17th edition of the Education Excellence Award ceremony Monday.

Abdulla Hilal al-Mohannadi, a 14-year-old student at Qatar Academy Al Khor (QAK), received the Platinum Medal for the second consecutive time.“I am immensely proud of being the first student at my school to be honoured with the Education Excellence Award in both elementary and middle school.”

Al-Mohannadi emphasised that winning the Education Excellence Award is now his main target, praising the supportive educational environment that encourages innovation and outstanding performance. He highlighted how this has been essential in fostering leadership across different sectors and driving students to aim for excellence.

Another student from QAK, Mohamed Mahmoud al-Hail, 14-years-old, is also a Platinum Medal recipient. He expressed a strong determination to continue developing his leadership skills, upholding commendable qualities and morals, and fostering positive habits.

Ghalia Saoud al-Darwish, a 12-year-old student at Qatar Academy Doha, who received a Gold Medal, said the award was a recognition of her efforts over the last three years, saying:“This achievement is the result of diligent work across numerous projects, programmes, and activities, involving hours and days of dedication.”

Students who were also celebrated for their achievements included Naila Fahad Saud al-Thani, Haya Fahad Ali al-Thani, and Nouf Ghanem al-Dosari from Qatar Academy Doha, who each earned gold medals in the primary level. In the middle level, Noura Faisal al-Dosari from Qatar Academy Doha secured a platinum medal. Meanwhile, Rima Ahmed al-Hail, from Qatar Academy Al Khor, and Khaled Mubarak al-Hajri, from Qatar Academy Doha, also received a gold medal at the secondary level.

