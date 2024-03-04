               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian Forces Strike Invaders In Occupied Part Of Kherson Region With Guided Bomb


3/4/2024 7:43:54 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force has struck a target of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region with a guided aerial bomb.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"March 4, 2024. The occupied Kherson region. Hitting an enemy target with a guided aerial bomb. Burn in hell, orcs!" he wrote, publishing a video showing the destruction of the enemy target.

Oleshchuk thanked Ukrainian pilots for their successful combat work.

