Ukrainian Forces Strike Invaders In Occupied Part Of Kherson Region With Guided Bomb

"March 4, 2024. The occupied Kherson region. Hitting an enemy target with a guided aerial bomb. Burn in hell, orcs!" he wrote, publishing a video showing the destruction of the enemy target.

( MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force has struck a target of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region with a guided aerial bomb.

