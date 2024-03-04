RMS Enhances Service Offering With Japanese Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 4 (Petra) -- The army-run Royal Medical Services (RMS) Directorate has officially received the operational capabilities enhancement project for 2023.This initiative, funded by the Japanese government and executed by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), marks a notable collaboration aimed at bolstering healthcare provision within the kingdom.The handover ceremony saw the presence of Brigadier General Yousef Zureikat, Director General of the Royal Medical Services, Okuyama Jiro, the Japanese Ambassador to Jordan, along with high-ranking officials from the defense sector and representatives from UNOPS in Amman.Brigadier General Zureikat lauded the Japanese government's support, facilitated through its embassy and in partnership with UNOPS, highlighting the project's role in enhancing the operational capabilities of the Royal Medical Services.He emphasized the initiative's potential to foster collaborative efforts and pave the way for future projects, reaffirming the services' dedication to its national and humanitarian missions, guided by His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives.Ambassador Okuyama expressed optimism that the project would significantly strengthen the Royal Medical Services' facilities, addressing key challenges within Jordan's health sector and elevating the quality of medical care for patients and visitors alike. He commended the collaborative efforts that expedited the project's implementation.Echoing these sentiments, the UNOPS representative in Amman underscored the longstanding partnership with the Japanese government, expressing pride in supporting the Royal Medical Services, a cornerstone of healthcare provision in Jordan.Additionally, the ceremony featured the inauguration of the surgical intensive care unit at Queen Rania Al Abdullah Children's Hospital. The visiting delegation also toured the upgraded artificial kidney unit at Al Hussein Medical Center, now equipped with advanced medical devices to improve patient care.The project, financed by the Japanese government, includes 92 dialysis units, 5 dialysis chairs, 28 patient monitoring devices, 3 central stations, and 6 testing devices, representing a significant enhancement in medical infrastructure.