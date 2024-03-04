Acodeco Warning About Sales Of Vacation Packages

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panama Authority for Consumer Protection and Defense of Competition (Acodeco) is warning consumers about a company called 'Conexiones Panamá Marketing, SA' dedicated to the sale of vacation packages due to 50 complaints filed by different consumers.

Acodeco detailed the reasons for the complaints: 17 due to lack of information;

14 for abusive clauses;

6 breach of contract;

4 money back;

4 contract termination;

3 breach of service;

1 contract cancellation;

1 improper charge.

It should be noted that this company is not easily reached, which makes it difficult for consumers to take action. The sales agents also offer conditions to buyers verbally, which are not included in the contracts, providing unclear or truthful information to the buyers of the plans.

Read your contracts. Acodeco is your Consumer Protection Agency in Panama and has worked well for us.



Acodeco explains that many of the complaints are due to the existence of abusive clauses in the contracts the company gives to consumers and that the company requests credit cards to collect monthly payments of modest amounts agreed verbally at the time of the sale, but that the company staff ends up charging the consumer's card for the full amount of the contracted vacation package, in a single charge, contrary to what was initially stated to some consumers.





