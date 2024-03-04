Yogesh Tripathi Recalls Sleeping At Railway Stations During His Struggling Days In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Best known as 'Daroga Happu Singh' in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', actor Yogesh Tipathi has opened up about his first home in Mumbai -- the railway station.

"I remember sleeping at various (railway) stations for almost four days, as I had nowhere else to go. Frustrated with the situation, I once said, 'If I manage to settle in this city, I will at least buy four houses'. I feel blessed that God heard me, and I proudly own these many properties in Mumbai now," said Yogesh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Recalling his journey, the actor said: "I arrived in Mumbai in 2005 with four friends. Initially, finding an accommodation was challenging for us bachelors. Fortunately, we secured a small room in Vashi. We moved in without any hesitation, desperate for a roof over our heads. I used to commute from Vashi to Andheri every day, and it would take nearly 2-3 hours after finishing my 14 to 15-hour shifts."

"There were times when I missed the last train and had to spend the night at railway stations with no other means to return to Vashi," he added.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.