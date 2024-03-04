More than 100 murdered by Israeli soldiers opening fire at hungry masses in Gaza

(MENAFN) More than 104 Palestinians have been murdered as well as additional 750 injured at an assistance giveaway spot west of Gaza City, in what the regional health ministry representative Ashaf al-Qidra depicted as an uncalled for Israeli assault on residents waiting for the distribution on Thursday.



Footage from the scene uploaded on social media displayed individuals escaping also trying to get to safety as victims were transferred to hospitals by whatever ways accessible– together with donkey carts, as streets to the scene had been demolished. But it was impossible to affirm from the footage what had prompted the fatal mayhem.



The Israeli Defense Forces formally recognized dozens of wounded people as well as victims amid the masses, however blamed the casualties, stating that they were “pushing and trampling” at the spot of the assistance convoys. IDF Representative RAdm. Daniel Hagari stated that merely a few “warning shots” were launched to scatter the masses of “looters.”



An Israeli army outlet not permitted to talk with the media confessed his coworkers shot at the masses– however, blamed the casualties for that too. “The crowd approached the forces in a manner which posed a threat to the troops,” the outlet informed AFP.



But eye-witnesses’ tales shoed mismatched with the proposal the fighters who shot the masses had done so due to fear. IDF troops supposedly started shooting two times– waiting till the first assistance-seekers came back to the convoy from hiding to open fire at them once more, in line with Kamel Abu Nahel, who informed journalists from his bed in Al Shifa Hospital that he was shot in the leg and then run over as the convoys fled away from the site.





MENAFN04032024000045015687ID1107930901