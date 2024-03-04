Zika Virus Outbreak In Latin America To Support Microcephaly Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Microcephaly is caused to infants in the prenatal and sometimes postnatal stage. As per ongoing research, cause of microcephaly is mostly related to the Zika virus infection and other environmental and hereditary factors including alcohol consumption, smoking, and others. Ongoing research & development in the diagnostics, Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approvals, favorable government policies, and growth in awareness regarding microcephaly in the developed and developing regions are projected to drive the global microcephaly market growth.

However, Lack of diagnostic tests for the detection of microcephaly condition and lack of skilled professionals in the diagnostic labs may hinder the market growth during the forecast period 2019–2026.

Segmental Analysis

Global microcephaly market is segmented by onset type, diagnosis, end user, and region.

Based on onset type, the market is segmented into congenital and postnatal. The congenital segment is expected to lead the market in the coming years.

By diagnosis, the market is segregated into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), head computed tomography (CT) scan, ultrasound test, and other tests. Head computed tomography (CT) scan is expected to grow steadily.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into the diagnostic center, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The diagnostic center segment is anticipated to gain pace and grow swiftly owing to ongoing research and development in microcephaly diagnosis.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global microcephaly market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Microcephaly Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



North America is anticipated to account for largest share of the market owing to the strong presence of major players and diagnostic labs in the region. In the U.S., government organizations such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others are working for prevention of Zika virus infection. Major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region have created vaccinations for the prevention of Microcephaly which are being highly adopted in the region which, in turn, is supporting the market growth.

Latin America is expected to gross for the largest share of the global microcephaly market owing to the presence of a huge number of pregnant women suffering from Zika virus infection. Europe is forecasted to grow steadily due to the growing awareness among people regarding Zika virus infection and microcephaly. Europe is expected to grow at steady CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2026. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow swiftly, owing to the presence of a large number of patients suffering from Zika virus infection. Growth of the market is attributed to factors such as commonness of Zika virus infection, microcephaly, and availability of an ample amount of diagnostic labs in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global microcephaly market are Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.) (U.S.), Beckman Coulter Inc. (U.S.), bioMerieux SA (France), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.).

Segmentation

By Onset Type



Congenital

Postnatal



By Diagnosis



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Head Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

Ultrasound Test

Other Tests



By End User



Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others End User



Region



North America (U.S and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)



MENAFN04032024004597010339ID1107930855