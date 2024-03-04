Israel blames Palestinian people for Gaza assistance convoy packages killings

(MENAFN) Amidst the international outrage surrounding the deaths of over 100 Palestinians and injuries to 750 others during an aid convoy in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have asserted that most of the casualties resulted from a stampede and not gunfire. The IDF's initial review, as announced by military spokesman Daniel Hagari, concluded that no strikes were carried out toward the aid convoy.



The incident, which occurred last Thursday, drew condemnation from various quarters, with Gaza health authorities accusing Israeli troops of an "unprovoked attack" on civilians. United Nations investigators reported a "large number of gunshot wounds." However, Hagari reiterated the IDF's earlier claims that troops were facilitating an aid delivery and fired warning shots as civilians surged toward the humanitarian convoy, resulting in a stampede.



Hagari explained that the majority of Palestinians were killed or injured due to the stampede, asserting that IDF soldiers had fired warning shots to disperse the crowd before retreating. He added that, during the retreat, "several looters approached our forces and posed an immediate threat to them," prompting a response from the soldiers.



The IDF's statement comes in the wake of increasing scrutiny and demands for accountability for the tragic events during the aid delivery. The incident is set to undergo further investigation by Israel's 'independent' Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism (FFAM) to prevent such tragedies in the future. Despite the controversy, Hagari emphasized that Israel's focus is on its conflict with Hamas and not against the people of Gaza. He highlighted ongoing efforts to facilitate aid, establish humanitarian corridors, implement unilateral humanitarian pauses, and exercise caution in the use of force.







