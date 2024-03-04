Kremlin Exploiting China And Turkey's Initiatives For Settlement In Ukraine To Discourage Western Support - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China and Turkey continue to pursue their negotiation platforms for a settlement in Ukraine, which the Kremlin is exploiting to further its information operations aimed at discouraging continued international support for Ukraine.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said this in its latest report , according to Ukrinform.

ISW experts stress that Russian officials continue to falsely blame Ukraine and the West for the lack of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, despite numerous public Russian statements suggesting or explicitly stating that Russia is not interested in good faith peace negotiations with Kyiv.



“ISW continues to assess that any Russian statements suggesting that Russia is or always has been interested in peace negotiations are very likely efforts to feign interest to prompt preemptive Western concessions regarding Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and place the onus for negotiations on Ukraine and the West,” the report says.

ISW reminded that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hiu met in Moscow on March 2 to discuss China's desire to facilitate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Galuzin and Li noted that it is“impossible” to discuss a settlement in Ukraine without Russia's participation and without“taking into account [Russia's] interests in the security sphere.” Galuzin and Li added that Western and Ukrainian“ultimatums” and“dialogue formats” only“harm the prospects for a settlement and cannot serve as [the settlement's] basis.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry says negotiations only way to end fighting in Ukraine

At the same time, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum on March 3 that Turkey hopes talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine will“start soon” and that Turkey believes that“both sides have reached the limits” of what they can achieve through military means.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky does not believe that negotiations with Putin can bring peace. However, he believes that it is possible to offer Putin a platform where he can admit his mistake and loss.

Photo from the Business Recorder website