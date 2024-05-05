Territorial Defense Fighters Destroy Hangar With Enemy Equipment On Southern Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with Ukraine's 108th Territorial Defense Brigade have spotted and destroyed a hangar with military vehicles belonging to the Russian invaders.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Fighters with the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade discovered and destroyed a hangar with vehicles of the occupiers," the post reads.

