Russians Drop Explosives In Beryslav. Fire Broke Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a previously shelled educational institution in Beryslav, Kherson region.
This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops continue to destroy educational institutions in the Kherson region. In the evening, the occupiers dropped explosives from drones on an educational institution in Beryslav that had been previously destroyed by shelling. A fire broke out at the site of the hits,” the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported. Read also:
Hostile reconnaissance drone Supercam shot down in Kherson
region
As reported, Russian troops struck 22 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, causing damage.
MENAFN05052024000193011044ID1108174241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.