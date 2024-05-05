               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russians Drop Explosives In Beryslav. Fire Broke Out


5/5/2024 12:16:11 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a previously shelled educational institution in Beryslav, Kherson region.

This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops continue to destroy educational institutions in the Kherson region. In the evening, the occupiers dropped explosives from drones on an educational institution in Beryslav that had been previously destroyed by shelling. A fire broke out at the site of the hits,” the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

Read also: Hostile reconnaissance drone Supercam shot down in Kherson region

As reported, Russian troops struck 22 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, causing damage.

UkrinForm

