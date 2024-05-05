Russian Troops Shell Sumy Region 41 Times On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 41 strikes on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Saturday, May 4.
The region's military administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"During the day, the Russians carried out 41 shelling attacks on the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. As many as 214 explosions were recorded. The Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske communities came under shelling," the post said. Read also:
