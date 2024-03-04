Stepfather Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 4 (IANS) A man has been arrested in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter.

He has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint lodged by the victim's complaint at the Karhal police station.

The victim has been sent for medical examination.

Rahul Mithas, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri city said that a minor girl was raped by her stepfather.“A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested. The investigation is underway,” he said.

The police official said that the girl was alone at home when the accused committed the crime.

Further details are awaited.