Hope&Glory Wins Pepsi Global Brand Account

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Hope&Glory has been named as Pepsi's global brand communications agency of record, after a competitive pitch, PRovoke Media has learned.



The UK-based agency will be working on brand communication strategy and creative with the Pepsi International Beverages team, including handling earned media across global titles and supporting local markets with central creative and assets.



Hope&Glory will also work on brand equity campaigns, football activations, gaming partnerships and entertainment.



The account is led by co-founders Jo Carr and James Gordon-Macintosh, reporting into Dima al Saidi, global brands senior communications manager for Pepsi and Sports Sponsorship.



Carr told PRovoke Media:“The team is beyond excited to be working on such an iconic brand as Pepsi, especially given the transformative journey it's on and the activity already planned for 2024.

It promises to be an epic year and we're really stoked to be able to play our part in that – bringing attention to awesome campaigns across sports, entertainment and culture.”



The agency has already started work on their first activation for Pepsi, supporting the rollout of the brand's first new global redesign in 14 years (pictured).



In a LinkedIn post highlighting the work, Hope&Glory said:“We've delivered the global media around a series of iconic landmark

takeovers worldwide, signifying a new era for the

brand – and the results have been pretty stellar, though we do say so ourselves. All part of a new remit to deliver the 'Thirsty for More' platform with the global team across brand equity and sports with more to come in gaming, food and entertainment.”

