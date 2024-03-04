Israeli authority airs audio of hostages lost in Gaza before being killed by army

(MENAFN) Late Sunday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority broadcasted audio recordings featuring two out of three Israeli hostages in Gaza who tragically lost their lives in December of the previous year due to inadvertent actions by the Israeli army. The recordings captured the desperate pleas of the hostages as they begged for rescue.



In one chilling excerpt, Alon Shamriz, one of the hostages, can be heard urgently shouting for help: "Help!...Help! We are by the stairs, under the stairs! Under the stairs! Please help!"



According to reports from the broadcaster, the army retrieved the recording from a GoPro camera attached to a dog from its Oketz canine unit. The dog had been dispatched to the location of the hostages, but unfortunately, Palestinian fighters killed it during the operation.



On December 18 of the preceding year, the Israeli army disclosed the "accidental" deaths of three hostages held by Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip. The army clarified that the hostages were "mistakenly identified" as a "threat" and subsequently killed.



The individuals involved were Yotam Haim, aged 28, Alon Shamriz, aged 26, and Samer Talalka, aged 22.



As per the broadcaster's account, the two hostages heard in the recording were identified as Haim and Shamriz.



On Friday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, made a solemn announcement revealing that seven Israeli hostages under their custody had tragically lost their lives in an attack by the Israeli army. This unfortunate incident elevated the total count of hostages in Gaza who fell victim to Israeli army fire to 70.



Before confirming the deaths of the seven Israeli hostages, Tel Aviv had estimated the total number of hostages in Gaza at 134. Meanwhile, official sources from both sides indicated that Israel was detaining at least 8,800 Palestinians within its prisons.

