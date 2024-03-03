Slovak President: Blanar-Lavrov Meeting Has Brought Us No Closer To Peace In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has said that the fastest way to peace is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
She reported this on X , formerly Twitter, commenting on a meeting of Foreign Ministers Juraj Blanar of Slovakia and Sergei Lavrov of Russia at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey, Ukrinform reports.
"The Slovak-Russian foreign ministers meeting has brought us no closer to just peace in Ukraine, which Russia has illegally and unjustifiably invaded. The fastest way to peace is through Vladimir Putin ordering his troops out of Ukraine and not by giving him hope of his victory and acceptance," Caputova wrote.
A three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum ended in Turkey. The theme of the forum was "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil."
MENAFN03032024000193011044ID1107928981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.