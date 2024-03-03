Slovak President: Blanar-Lavrov Meeting Has Brought Us No Closer To Peace In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has said that the fastest way to peace is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

She reported this on X , formerly Twitter, commenting on a meeting of Foreign Ministers Juraj Blanar of Slovakia and Sergei Lavrov of Russia at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey, Ukrinform reports.

"The Slovak-Russian foreign ministers meeting has brought us no closer to just peace in Ukraine, which Russia has illegally and unjustifiably invaded. The fastest way to peace is through Vladimir Putin ordering his troops out of Ukraine and not by giving him hope of his victory and acceptance," Caputova wrote.

A three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum ended in Turkey. The theme of the forum was "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil."