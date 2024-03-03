Qatar, Austria Tackles Unrest In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 3 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed on Sunday with Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to Qatar news Agency (QNA), the discussion occurred during a phone call received by the Qatari Amir from the Chancellor.

QNA noted, the Austrian Chancellor expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Amir for Qatar's diplomatic efforts that contributed to the release of the Austrian citizen who was detained in Afghanistan.

The two also discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. (end)

