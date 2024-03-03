Ukrainian Sappers Neutralized More Than 4,599 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry have disposed 4,599 explosive objects and cleared 15 hectares of the recaptured territories.

The Defense Ministry said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past week (from February 23 to March 1), 7,686.75 hectares of terrain, 7,622.25 hectares of farmland, 19.45 km of roads, and 0.3 km of pipelines were inspected and cleared. 4,599 explosive objects were removed and neutralized," the report said.

The removal of explosive ordnance from the regions of Ukraine liberated from the Russians continues to be carried out by 255 demining groups of the Defense Ministry.

The work is carried out with the use of special equipment for mechanized demining.

In total, the suppers of the Defense Ministry's units found and neutralized 304,507 explosive objects.

As Ukrinform reported, NATO's Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme will support the MinesEye project for creating effective remote detection systems for mines and unexploded shells.