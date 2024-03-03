QMC Chairman Meets Ambassador Of China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met on Sunday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the State of Qatar HE Cao Xiaolin.
During the meeting they discussed media relations between both countries and ways to boost and develop them.
