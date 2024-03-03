Expo 2023 Doha Celebrates National Day Of Comoros

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha celebrated the National Day of The Comoros, in the presence of a number of ambassadors of African countries, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to the country, and general commissioners of the pavilions of the countries participating in the exhibition.

The ceremony began in Expo House Square in the International Zone, with the playing of the national anthems and the raising of the flags of the States of Qatar and the Comoros in a festive atmosphere.

In his speech during the celebration, Permanent Representative of the Comoros to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) HE Ambassador Dr. kassim Mohamed Soyir Bajrafil, stressed the depth of the fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and his country.

He thanked the leadership, government and people of the State of Qatar for the warm reception and sincere brotherly feelings that express the extent to which the two peoples are linked by ties extending throughout history.

His Excellency spoke about his country's possession of riches and treasures that still need to be utilized in an optimal way, pointing out that his country is home to aromatic plants used in producing the best types of perfumes in the world.

On his part, Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General HE Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, confirmed that the Comoros represent an archipelago with a unique history in the fields of agriculture and aromatic plant industries, which made it a home for the worlds perfume and aromatic plant industry.

He pointed out that the participation of the Comoros in Expo 2023 Doha is an ideal opportunity to enable it to conclude effective partnerships in various fields of agriculture, and to exchange experiences with the countries participating in the exhibition, in addition to developing Comorian capabilities in the unique tourism sector and its charming geography.

The attendees enjoyed a Comorian folklore performance. The activities included a visit to the headquarters of the Comoros Pavilion in the International Zone of the Expo. The attendees listened to an explanation about what the pavilion offers in introducing the heritage and culture of the Comorian Arab-Muslim people. The celebration included the provision of meals, light and expresses the excellence of Comorian cuisine.

The Comoros Pavilion promotes the economy and pristine nature of the country and takes visitors on an enchanting journey to the "land of perfume" and its unique natural and economic possibilities.

The pavilion focuses on the charming nature, the unique tourism capabilities and resources as a promising economy because the Comoros are entirely coastal, and its waters and coasts are spread with dolphins and whales, which are considered tourist attractions in addition to forest, mountain and waterfall tourism.

The pavilion also highlights the civilizational, cultural and social aspect of the Comorian people, such as clothing and uniforms for men and women.