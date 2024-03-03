Man Killed As Invaders Shell Poniativka Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, Russian troops shelled the village of Poniativka in the Kherson region. Rescuers pulled the body of a dead man from the rubble.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"Last night, the occupiers shelled the village of Poniativka in the Daryivka community. Unfortunately, a man born in 1966 sustained fatal injuries. His body was taken out from under the rubble by rescuers," Prokudin said. Read also:
The regional governor expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.
As reported, on Sunday morning, Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, hitting residential buildings.
