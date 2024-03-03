FM Fidan Discusses Peace Process In Caucasus With Russia's Lavrov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



During our meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, we had the opportunity to discuss the regional situation as well as bilateral relations.

According to Azernews , Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this in a press release after the closing ceremony of the III Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"During the meeting, the peace process in the Caucasus, the events in the Black Sea and Syria were discussed," the Turkish minister added.

Furthermore, Minister Fidan also touched on the ongoing process of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Russia and Ukraine have reached the limit of their military capabilities in the conflict, so it is necessary to start a dialogue about peace," the minister said.

"Our position is that both sides have already reached the limit that can be reached by military means. We believe that now is the time to hold a dialogue on the ceasefire," he said.

H. Fidan added that Turkiye is not talking about the recognition of the occupied territories, but at the current stage, Turkey is sure that it is time to separate this issue and the issue of sovereignty from the issue of ceasefire.