(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has doubled down on his recent remarks regarding the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, insisting that his words were carefully considered despite the ensuing uproar within the United States-led alliance. Speaking to reporters during an inspection of the 2024 Olympics village near Paris, Macron declined to retract his statements, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the need for measured discourse.



Macron triggered a political controversy on Monday after hosting a meeting of European leaders in Paris. During a press conference, he asserted that the West should explore all options to prevent Russia from gaining an advantage in the Ukraine conflict, suggesting that the deployment of troops by NATO and other Western nations to Ukraine could not be ruled out.



Despite facing criticism from several NATO members, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Macron maintained that his words were carefully weighed and measured. While acknowledging the absence of consensus within NATO for an official deployment, he emphasized the dynamic nature of the situation, stating, "We cannot exclude anything. We will do everything necessary to prevent Russia from winning this war."



The controversial remarks prompted swift denials from multiple major NATO members, explicitly refuting any plans for troop deployment. However, some lesser members of the alliance, notably Estonia and Lithuania, appeared to align with Macron's perspective, suggesting that the option of sending troops to Ukraine should not be categorically dismissed.



As Macron's statements continue to reverberate within NATO, the incident highlights underlying tensions and differing perspectives among member states regarding the appropriate response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The French president's unwavering stance raises questions about the cohesion of the alliance and the complex diplomatic landscape as global leaders grapple with the evolving crisis.



