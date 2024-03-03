Iceland's Blue Lagoon empties as precaution amid potential volcanic eruption

(MENAFN) Iceland's renowned Blue Lagoon has been emptied as a precautionary measure due to seismic activity indicating a potentially imminent volcanic eruption nearby, as stated by the nation’s public broadcaster on Saturday.



Following “intense seismic activity” in the vicinity of the lagoon, magma has commenced its flow, as reported by the broadcaster. The lagoon, celebrated for its soothing warm waters with a distinctive milky-blue hue, is a beloved geothermal spa destination.



According to volcanologist Thorvaldur Thordarson, the magma's depth, estimated at around four kilometers (2.5 miles), suggests that an eruption could occur within hours, as stated by the broadcaster.



Additionally, the nearby town of Grindavík is undergoing evacuation procedures. Police have reported that the evacuation was “going well,” noting that there have been few people in the town in recent days.



In a statement released on its website Saturday, the Blue Lagoon announced that it had commenced evacuating its premises due to “increased seismic activity in a known area, a few kilometers away.”



The statement mentioned that operations would remain closed until at least the end of Sunday, with a reassessment of the situation scheduled for that time.



“We will continue to closely follow the guidelines and recommendations of the authorities, working collaboratively with them to monitor the progression of events,” the statement further mentioned.



Situated less than an hour's drive from Reykjavik, Iceland's capital and largest city, the Blue Lagoon stands as one of the country's most favored tourist destinations.

MENAFN03032024000045015839ID1107927664