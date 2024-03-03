Qatar, Nigeria Set Sights On Multi-Field Economic, Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu's visit to the State of Qatar reflects a common desire to bolster the two countries' bilateral relations and elevate them to new levels.

The Qatar-Nigeria relations have remarkably developed since the opening of their embassies in 2013, a solid step that paved the way for building bridges of communication and cooperation. Since then, the two parties have demonstrated strength and determination to consolidate their relations by making many mutual visits.

In February 2016, HE Nigeria's Former President Muhammadu Buhari paid a visit to Doha that witnessed the signing of several agreements, while HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the Federal Republic of Nigeria in April 2019, within the framework of the natural development of the growing bilateral relations.

The relations were further elevated in March 2022, with the two sides holding the Qatar-Nigeria Economic Forum in Nigeria's economic capital of Lagos - an event that discussed areas of economic cooperation.

The event reflected the firm desire of both countries' wise leaderships to deepen bilateral relations and offered an opportunity for both parties to unleash future partnerships between leading private sector institutions in both countries, and to establish stronger bilateral economic cooperation.

In 2023, the former Nigerian President participated in the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), held under the theme "From Potential to Prosperity," and inaugurated by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The State of Qatar's robust relations with Nigeria is part of its massive connection with Africa, given Doha's huge support for African nations, whether bilaterally through Qatari agencies or multilaterally via strategic partnerships with the United Nations and other relevant international organizations. Spanning across an array of areas including development, humanitarian aid, education and health as well as offering job opportunities, this assistance is based on the Qatar National Vision 2030, which clearly attaches great importance to solidarity with countries, peoples and communities hit by humanitarian crises, conflicts and poverty.

Situated in West Africa on an area of 923,769 square kilometers, Nigeria borders the Republic of Niger in the north, the Republic of Chad and the Republic of Cameroon in the east, the Republic of Benin in the west and the Atlantic Ocean in the south. Home to roughly 224 million people, Nigeria is Africa's most populated country, largest economy and top oil-producer.

HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 72, assumed office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in May 2023. (QNA)



