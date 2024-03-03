Next Web Summit Qatar Editions Crucial, Says Expert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The next four editions of the Web Summit Qatar will be crucial and mutually beneficial for the ecosystem, stated an industry expert.

Qatar will add significant value to the Web Summit Qatar and it will provide an opportunity for international partners to gain insights into the technology and talent available in the country and the region, according to Dr. Nadir Yildirim, Executive Director of the Office of Innovation and Industrial Relations at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

Dr. Yildirim speaking to The Peninsula emphasised the importance of the Web Summit Qatar's continuity in Doha, stating,“Hosting the Summit only once would not align with our long-term plans. Therefore, the upcoming four years of the Web Summit Qatar are critical for our ecosystem.”

“We have many valuable additions for the Web Summit Qatar and this year and the coming four years will create a huge mutual benefit for both sides. Our ecosystem and Web Summit's ecosystem will create a huge benefit from this collaboration.

“Web Summit Qatar will help us to introduce our technologies, talents, and capacities to the globe in the next four years; and the world will understand our capacity as well through the event,” he added.

Dr. Yildirim highlighted that Web Summit Qatar will continue to benefit from the country's universities, research institutes, and independent organizations focusing on research, development and entrepreneurship.

“We will fulfil the Web Summit Qatar and the participants' expectations by introducing them to meaningfully unique technology that can be found only in this region, especially in Qatar,” he said.

“For example, the most advanced technologies related to solar panels can be found only in this region. Because we have the most appropriate data available, or the best oil and gas technology or knowledge can be found in this region. Because we are the ones who have this very critical data and can create our new technology using AI and simulation programmes,” said Dr. Yildirim.

Over four days, the recently concluded Web Summit Qatar hosted 15,453 attendees from 118 countries, who witnessed the 1,043 tech innovations from 81 countries, 10 percent of which came from Qatar and 20 percent from Africa.

HBKU participated in Web Summit Qatar as an official partner and showcased eight different technologies and startups focusing on AI, sustainability, oil and gas and biomedical science applications.

“We are proud to be official partners of the Web Summit Qatar this year, and we hope to be the partner in the upcoming years,” said Dr. Yildirim.

“The entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in Qatar is well designed and still developing and needs some acceleration. We see the Web Summit's role as very critical, especially for this acceleration phase.

This brings us many visitors, stakeholders, investors, and startups so we can share our ideas, startups and commercial technologies that we have developed at our university,” he added.