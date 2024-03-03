Unexploded Bomb Found On Territory Of House In Toretsk, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Toretsk, Donetsk region, pyrotechnics removed a KAB-250 aircraft bomb of the Russian invaders from a private home, which did not detonate after being dropped.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The unexploded munition was found in an outbuilding.

The SES, together with the police, conducted a house-to-house inspection of the private residential sector in the area of possible damage to further evacuate the population. Ten nearby residential buildings were evacuated, with 14 people evacuated.

After removing the bomb, pyrotechnics destroyed it following the established procedure.

As reported earlier, Russian invaders attacked more than ten settlements in the Donetsk region, including the city of Toretsk, over the past day. Three civilians were wounded as a result of enemy shelling, and 28 residential buildings, two kindergartens and some other infrastructure facilities were damaged.