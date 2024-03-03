Unexploded Bomb Found On Territory Of House In Toretsk, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Toretsk, Donetsk region, pyrotechnics removed a KAB-250 aircraft bomb of the Russian invaders from a private home, which did not detonate after being dropped.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, according to Ukrinform.
The unexploded munition was found in an outbuilding.
The SES, together with the police, conducted a house-to-house inspection of the private residential sector in the area of possible damage to further evacuate the population. Ten nearby residential buildings were evacuated, with 14 people evacuated.
After removing the bomb, pyrotechnics destroyed it following the established procedure.
Read also:
Residents of Donetsk
region receive over 500 tonnes of charitable aid in past week
As reported earlier, Russian invaders attacked more than ten settlements in the Donetsk region, including the city of Toretsk, over the past day. Three civilians were wounded as a result of enemy shelling, and 28 residential buildings, two kindergartens and some other infrastructure facilities were damaged.
MENAFN03032024000193011044ID1107926993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.