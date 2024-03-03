(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) AIMMP showcases Portuguese excellence at the Dubai Wood Show 2024







Twelve leading companies from this European country will showcase a range of sustainable and innovative products at the region's premier industry event.

Dubai - February 29, 2024: The Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries, or AIMMP in short, is set to make a significant impact at the Dubai Wood Show 2024, to be held from March 5 to 7 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. As the premier event for the Middle East's wood, furniture accessories, and woodworking machinery industry, the show serves as the ideal platform for Portuguese brands to demonstrate their excellence and quality on a global stage.

The AIMMP has been at the forefront of leading the Portuguese wood and furniture industries into international markets, leveraging platforms like the Dubai Wood Show to highlight the sector's innovation, sustainability, and superior design. This year, AIMMP is enhancing its participation with a special exhibition showcasing the Portuguese heritage in the wood sector. The display will feature a journey from the iconic Portuguese Caravel to various emblematic pieces and utensils, narrating Portugal's rich history and extensive knowledge in this industry.

The Dubai Wood Show is more than just an event for us; it's a testament to the Portuguese wood and furniture sector's journey, resilience, and craftsmanship. Our participation, highlighted by a unique exhibition of our heritage, aims not only to showcase our products' exceptional quality and design but also to tell the story of Portugal's legacy in wood innovation, said Mr. Vitor Pocas, President of the AIMMP.

We are proud to represent our country and its industries, showcasing to the UAE and the broader region the very best we have to offer. This platform allows us to connect, learn, and grow, further cementing the Portuguese mark on the global wood and furniture map, added Mr. Vitor Pocas.

This year's Dubai Wood Show is an unparalleled opportunity for AIMMP and its participating brands to showcase the distinctiveness of Portuguese products, from their deep-rooted history to modern-day innovations. The association's dedication to promoting Portuguese excellence is evident in its diverse array of products being presented at Dubai Wood Show - Hall 6 Stands A02 and A04.

Participant Highlights



AlmaVilla : Specializing in high-end construction and finishing, AlmaVilla offers a comprehensive range of services, including interior finishes and furniture design. More at

ARQ Tailor's : Known for its elegance and functional spaces, ARQ Tailor's excels in architecture and interior design, bringing refinement and modernity to residential and commercial spaces. Discover more at

Delivering Nature by Granorte : A leader in cork coverings, Granorte is celebrated for its sustainable and innovative cork products, enhancing spaces with nature and design. Explore Granorte at

K Nobre : Focusing on flooring and coverings, K Nobre is dedicated to combining beauty and sustainability, offering engineered wood flooring, SPC flooring, and indoor and outdoor wall panels. Visit

Lumber : Focused on the production and distribution of Brazilian Tropical Wood, Lumber ensures high-quality, certified wood and has expanded into deck/parquet production in Portugal. More information at

MainGUILTY : Distinguished by unmatched creativity, MainGUILTY unites Art, Design, and Technology, creating sensory experiences and exclusive products for interior spaces. Learn more at

MBN Industry : With a focus on quality, modern design, and manufacturing processes, MBN Industry has evolved into a key player in the furniture sector. Discover at

MF Timber : Specializing in solid wood flooring and decks, MF Timber is committed to transparency, integrity, and the sustainable sourcing of materials. Visit

Ribadao Wood Boutique : A leader in sophisticated, elegant wooden flooring, Ribadao is committed to sustainability and quality, certified by FSC and PEFC. More at

Toronobre : Offering a variety of exotic woods for carpentry, furniture, and interior decoration, Toronobre focuses on quality and diversity. Discover more at

Trading Timber : Specialized in the export of wood, Trading Timber focuses on customer needs and trends, emphasizing humanity and distinction in its services. Visit X8 Solutions Group : Producing wooden furniture and upholstery, X8 Solutions Group combines traditional methods with advanced technology, focusing on quality and customer satisfaction. Learn more at

AIMMP invites all attendees to visit their stand to experience firsthand the legacy and future of the Portuguese wood and furniture industries. Through interactive displays, videos, and the showcase of emblematic pieces, visitors will gain insights into the sector's evolution, craftsmanship, and Portugal's ongoing contributions to global trends in wood and furniture design.

The Portuguese presence is organized in the context of Inter Wood & Furniture, which envisages the implementation of international expansion and diversification actions towards high potential markets.

Over the years, this program has supported more than 400 companies, through 140 actions, in around 50 markets, with incentives of up to 50%, having contributed to the growth of the sector's exports, which since 2010 have doubled their value, registering a historical maximum of more than 3 million euros.