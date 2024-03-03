Brochures Glorifying Occupiers Distributed To Mariupol Schoolchildren

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In schools of the Mariupol district, children are given brochures that justify and glorify the Russian invaders.

The Mariupol City Council reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian occupiers began to distribute such brochures to children in some schools in the Mariupol district. Low-grade propaganda is trying to "heroize" those who came to kill Ukrainians. Who showed our children what war and death are. Who took away the most important thing from them - childhood under a peaceful sky," the statement reads.

It is noted that the methodology tries to defame the honor of Ukrainian defenders who are on guard to protect their country and millions of Ukrainian families from Russian invaders.

"This is how the Russian invaders are trying to justify themselves and the war of aggression against Ukraine they have started," the city council added.

As reported earlier, the occupiers are spreading the cult of Putin in Mariupol schools before the Russian presidential election: they are holding propaganda lessons during which they tell children about the dictator, who is called a 'leader'.