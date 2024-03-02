Rameshwaram Cafe To Reopen Next Week Owner Raghavendra Rao Empathises With Injured: 'We Are With Them, Their Family'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rameshwaram Cafe co-founder on Saturday, March 2, informed that the Cafe is set to reopen again on March 8, Friday. The popular eatery located in Bengaluru city's Whitefield area witnessed a bomb blast on Friday, March 1, in which 10 people were injured as per reports.

Rameshwaram Cafe, the co-founder and CEO of the eatery, Raghavendra Rao, while calling for strict action urged both the Union government and the state government to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. He said, \"I request the government of Karnataka and India to make sure that this incident should not happen anywhere in India,\" reported ANI.

Also read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: 4 'detained', security up across Karnataka, Delhi - 10 pointsHe also extended his solidarity with the people and staff who were injured in the incident. He said, \"I want to convey my strong regards to people who have got hurt. I wanted to say that we are with them, their family.\"

Also read: 'Offering all support to injured...,' Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe owners Raghavendra Rao, Divya Rao on 'unfortunate' blastSympathising with the victim, he said, \"One woman lost her eyes, and we are there with her. We are with our staff, four or five people, who are hurt very badly. We need all your blessings.... We're going to launch on Friday with a good bang. And we need all of your support,\" reported ANI read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast LIVE Updates: Masked man who bought rava idly 'set the timer' says CM SiddaramaiahRaghavendra Rao while extending invite to its customers and authorities said, \"We extend a warm invitation to all authorities and customers to join us for our reopening. Let us unite in solidarity and demonstrate that together, we are unyielding in our commitment to moving forward,\" reported PTI read: Timeline of Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast as caught in camera: 'In 86 minutes...'The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site of the explosion to take a stock of the situation. While visiting the injured, on March 2, in the Cafe blast admitted to hospitals in Bengaluru, the CM assured the victims that the government would cover their medical expenses. He said,“The government will bear the treatment charges for all the patients. Around ten people are injured. Three are here at Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted to Vydehi Hospital.”During a press conference , the CM revealed that one person wearing a mask and cap had come by bus who is suspected to be behind the blast. He further informed that the masked man, \"bought rava Idly from the counter at the cafe and sat down at a place. Then he had set the timer and gone.\" He further revealed that these visuals have been captured by the security cameras as the culprit could be seen,“alighting from the bus, purchasing tiffin at the eatery, sitting at a place and placing a bag have all come.”The Medical Director of Brookfield Hospital, Dr Pradeep Kumar, said,“We are happy with the overall response of all three patients admitted at our hospital. A patient in the ICU has had a post-operative turbulent period.” He added,

“As a result of her surgery and anaesthesia effects, her BP was low and her blood sugar levels were high. Her overall condition is fine and showing signs of improvement... Psychological help to boost their confidence and overcome stress is also being provided to the patients.”Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed that there seems to be a link between Rameshwaram Cafe blast and the cooker explosion that took place in the coastal city of Mangaluru in 2022, considering materials used for explosions. He said, \"There seems to be a link between Mangaluru incident and this incident, according to police officers...materials used (for explosions), we can see a similarity, we can see a link, timer and other things.\"

Furthermore, Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that investigators have found certain information from CCTV footage in the area to nab the culprit. He said, \"Several teams have been formed to investigate. In-depth investigation is going on with seriousness, some traces have been found. Some information has been gathered from CCTV footage...there is information that he (suspect) had come by bus. So, 26 buses have been verified at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC),\" reported PTI sources informed that four persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the low-intensity bomb blast who were picked up from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru.

(With agency inputs)



MENAFN02032024007365015876ID1107926622