Residents Of Donetsk Region Receive Over 500 Tonnes Of Charitable Aid In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of the Donetsk region received more than 500 tonnes of charitable aid over the past week.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“This week, residents of the Donetsk region received 500.2 tonnes of charitable aid, including food, bakery products, hygiene products, water tanks, construction materials, medicines, and non-food items such as coal,” Filashkin posted.

According to him, charitable organizations also handed over more than 6,500 bottles of six-liter drinking water during the week.

As reported, since the beginning of the year, communities in the Donetsk region have already received more than 8,600 tonnes of charitable aid.