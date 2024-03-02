War-Damaged School In Rivne Region Repaired Under EU-Funded Programme

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A school in the Rivne region that was damaged by the Russian forces in the first days of the full-scale invasion was repaired with EU funds as part of the EU4UASchools: Build Back Better programme.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

“A school damaged by the Russians in the Rivne region was repaired with EU funds. As part of the EU4UASchools: Build Back Better project, the Velykyi Zholudsk Lyceum was rebuilt,” the report says.

According to Liudmyla Shatkovska, Deputy Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, the reconstruction of the lyceum was launched in August 2023 with the support of international partners.

The institution is one of more than fifty schools that have been repaired under the EU4UA Schools: Build Back Better programme, implemented with the assistance of UNDP and funded by the European Union.

"This project is an example of cooperation between UNDP, the EU, and local authorities to create safe learning environments," Shatkovska said.

The RMA recalled that in the first days of the full-scale invasion, the school suffered serious damage. On February 27, 2022, a blast wave damaged three floors of the school, smashing more than a hundred windows and doors, destroying the attic, gymnasium, and assembly hall.

Photo: Rivne RMA