Russian A-50S Not Flying Over Sea Of Azov For Sixth Day Ukrainian Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets can no longer feel free in the sky.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, stated this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Su-34s and Su-35s can no longer feel free. A guided aerial bomb has a limited range. In order to reach further away, you need to fly closer. Flying closer could be the end. The pilots and their commanders understand this perfectly and act more cautiously. This gives our troops a chance to catch their breath," Ihnat said.

He emphasized that guided aerial bombs are a serious challenge for Ukrainian defenders. He added that the consequences after their use could be seen in Avdiivka.

Ihnat also noted that an A-50 long-range radar detection plane was not flying over the Sea of Azov for the sixth consecutive day.

"This is a good and pleasant fact for us. The occupiers don't know how to use the planes when they can 'follow a Russian warship'," he said.

In February 2024, Ukrainian forces destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft, including ten Su-34s, two Su-35s and an A-50.

On Friday, March 1, at around 09:00, on the eastern axis, the Ukrainian military destroyed another Su-34 fighter-bomber, which was trying to attack Ukrainian positions with guided aerial bombs.