Nigerian President Visits National Museum Of Qatar

Doha, Qatar: President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his accompanying delegation visited the National Museum of Qatar Saturday morning, during his visit to the country.

During his tour of the museum, the Nigerian President was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the National Museum of Qatar, where he viewed the museum's most important collections in the various galleries, and listened to a comprehensive explanation of the museum's precious treasures.

The delegation was also briefed on the various galleries which includes the beginnings of the geological development of the Qatar, its natural environments, monuments and rock engravings in archaeological sites, the life of the people of Qatar on land and coasts, and the digital exhibition.

The Nigerian President also viewed the most important pieces and collectibles related to pearls and jewelry design, in addition to the galleries of modern Qatari history since the discovery of oil and gas.