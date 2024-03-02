Rutte: We Stand Side By Side With Ukraine With Broad Coalition Of Like-Minded Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands stands side by side with Ukraine, together with a broad, international coalition of like-minded countries.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said this on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"For the security of Ukraine and the future security of Europe, the Netherlands today signed a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine. Ukraine is now assured of our ongoing support and engagement: not only across the spectrum of defence cooperation, but also in the areas of reconstruction, sanctions and the fight for truth and justice. We stand side by side with Ukraine, together with a broad, international coalition of like-minded countries," he wrote.

Rutte said that for two years now Ukraine has been subjected to Russia's ruthless war.

He also noted that together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, he visited Kharkiv, "a city that Putin is trying to destroy with brutal airstrikes." "The purpose of my visit was to demonstrate our support for Ukraine," he wrote.

According to him, the bond between Ukraine and the Netherlands acquired an added dimension on July 17, 2014.

"On that day 298 innocent people lost their lives when flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian missile over eastern Ukraine. Together with President Zelensky I spoke to people who were involved in the repatriation of the victims of MH17. It was an emotional moment, which left a deep impression on me. My visit today made it all the more clear to me that Putin cannot be allowed to win this barbaric war. Ukraine must prevail. Humanity must prevail. Peace and justice must prevail," Rutte said.

Earlier reports said that Zelensky and Rutte had signed a bilateral security agreement in Kharkiv. The document envisages EUR 2 billion in military aid from the Netherlands already this year.