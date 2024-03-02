               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Cuban Envoy


3/2/2024 9:16:14 AM

Amman, Mar 2 (Petra) -- New Cuban ambassador Luis Mariano Fernandez Rodrigues Saturday presented his credentials to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Secretary-General Majid Qatarneh as accredited, non-resident ambassador to Jordan.

