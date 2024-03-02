Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Cuban Envoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar 2 (Petra) -- New Cuban ambassador Luis Mariano Fernandez Rodrigues Saturday presented his credentials to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Secretary-General Majid Qatarneh as accredited, non-resident ambassador to Jordan.
MENAFN02032024000117011021ID1107925773
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.