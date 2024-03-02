Qatar PM, FM Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 2 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Saturday on the latest situation of the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the 5th session of the joint supreme committee between the two countries, which was held in Doha on Saturday, the Qatari Foreign Minister said in a press statement.

During the meeting, both ministers also tackled cooperative relations between the two fraternal countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as joint efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid access to the enclave, it said. (end)

mt









MENAFN02032024000071011013ID1107925607