Bin Drai Polo Team Triumphs In The 2024 UAE Polo Federation Cup With TUMI Collaboration And Spring Collection

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: Dubai Polo Equestrian Club in collaboration with TUMI and the UAE

Polo Federation, the esteemed governing body of polo in the United Arab

Emirates, raised the bar with the successful conclusion of the 2024 UAE Polo

Federation Cup. Winners, Bin Drai Polo team received their trophy from Arbi Triki,

Vice President of the Chalhoub Group, in the presence of Lisa Matthews, General

Manager of the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

With six competitive teams vying for the title, the tournament showcased the skill,

elegance, and sportsmanship synonymous with the sport of polo. This year event

was particularly special as it marked a collaboration with TUMI, a brand renowned

for its dedication to global sports partnerships and its commitment to providing

high-quality, functional products for athletes and sports enthusiasts alike.

The competition kicked off with the Junior Match, where the Avengers emerged

victorious against the Legends with a score of 3-1. This match had set the tone for

the thrilling contests that followed. In the Subsidiary Final, the Bhansali Polo Team

showcased their prowess by defeating the Lamar Polo Team with a score of 11-8.

Both teams demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, but it was Bhansali

Polo Team day.

The climax of the tournament was the highly anticipated Final, where the Bin Drai

Polo Team triumphed over the El Basha Polo Team with an impressive score of

12.5-6. The Bin Drai Polo Team victory was a testament to their strategic

gameplay and teamwork.

The 2024 UAE Polo Federation Cup was not just a celebration of polo but also a

fusion of sports and fashion, highlighted by the integration of TUMI's

Spring/Summer 2024 Collection. This collaboration underscored the synergy

between the dynamic world of sports and the sophistication of fashion, making it a

landmark event in the region social calendar.

As the tournament drew to a close, the UAE Polo Federation expressed its

gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters who contributed to the

success of this prestigious event. With the continued support of esteemed partners

like TUMI, the federation looks forward to further promoting and elevating the sport

of polo in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.

About TUMI:

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury

essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move.

Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering

journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions.