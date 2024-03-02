Over 4K Business Houses Attend 1St Regional Industry Conclave In Ujjain

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 2 (IANS) The first Regional Industry Conclave at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, which concluded on Saturday, witnessed the participation of more than 4,000 leading business houses from across the world.

In fact, three programmes – Vyapar Mela, Vikram Mahotsav and Regional Industryl Conclave -- were held simultaneously in Ujjian.

Briefing about the events, Raghuvendra Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, said that it was the first time that multiple events were organised along with the business conclave.

Apart from India's leading business houses, including the Adani Group, business delegations from countries like the US, the UK, Japan, Singapore, Israel, Canada, Malaysia, South Korea, Zambia and many other nations participated in the Regional Industry Conclave.

“The world's leading business family -- Adani Group -- has announced to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh, which will undoubtedly have a big impact on MP's GSDP. This investment alone will create more than 17,000 employment opportunities for the youth of Madhya Pradesh.

"Similarly, PepsiCo has announced to invest Rs 1,250 crore, which will create nearly 500 employment opportunities,” Singh said.

He also informed that the state government has signed an MoU with LTIMindtree for the investment of Rs 500 crore for developing a super corridor. Ten acres of land has been allocated for this venture, which will create 10,000 jobs in the IT sector.

During the two-day conclave, Chief Minister Yadav held one-to-one meetings with over 20 business houses, industrialists and entrepreneurs.