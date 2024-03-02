Israel Continues To Target Southern Regions Of Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut, Lebanon: The Israeli entity continued to target villages and towns in southern Lebanon on Friday, by launching a series of air strikes and artillery shelling.

Al Jazeera reported that three individuals were martyred in the targeting of an Israeli convoy with two rockets in the town of Naqoura.

Field sources said that israeli aircraft launched a series of raids targeting the outskirts of the towns of Ramyah, Aita Al Shaab, and the outskirts of Marwahin, while artillery bombed the towns of Hula, Al Wazzani, and the district of Marjaayoun.