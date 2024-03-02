Zarqa's Commercial Exports Last February At JD24.5Mln-ZCC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Mar. 2 (Petra) - Chairman of Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC), Hussein Shreim, said value of Zarqa's commercial exports (re-exports) during last February amounted to JD24. 515. 349 million.In a press statement Saturday, Shreim said cars and their supplies constituted majority of Zarqa's commercial exports during last February.Shreim added that the city's exports also covered building materials, sanitary ware, medicines and their supplies, foodstuffs, attire, jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, home and office furniture, and stationery.During the same month, he pointed out that 416 certificates of origin were issued according to ZCC's statistics and its office in Zarqa Free Zone.